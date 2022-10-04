Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos

Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news.

Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a perfect day," he wrote. "She said Yes!!!" A series of photos were included of the couple celebrating their engagement. The photos also show off Fox's new engagement ring and some extensive arm tattoos she appears to have added since leaving WWE. Fox's fiance is a musician and surfer, though little else is known about him. Fox was congratulated by wrestlers such as Mickie James and Natalya.

Fox has been open about her struggles with alcoholism over the years, including an incident where then WWE producer Arn Anderson allowed Fox to wrestle while inebriated. Fox ran into WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross earlier this year, and JR was happy to report that Fox has been clean and sober for three years. Fox was quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE's roster in October of 2019, having been with the company since her pro wrestling debut in 2006, and last appearing for the company at the "Raw Reunion" episode of "WWE Raw" that July. Fox has a reputation for being decent to people backstage, as revealed by Mustafa Ali, who said that Fox helped the WWE Superstar when he was just an extra, making sure he knew where to go and that he was fed.

The entire Wrestling Inc. staff congratulate Fox and her fiance and wish them both the best in their future together.