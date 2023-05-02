Chris Jericho Will Star As 'A Nice Guy' In Upcoming UPtv Movie

AEW star Chris Jericho is set for another movie appearance. Variety broke the news on Tuesday that the former AEW World Champion is set to portray "nice guy" Bones Jamieson — who is a father, ranch owner, and rock star — in the UPtv original movie "Country Hearts," which will premiere this fall. The synopsis reads, "The daughters of country music and rock & roll royalty who find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing or helping their father run their up-and-coming horse breeding business. Between old flames, new love, best friends and family – they'll all need the strength of each other to face the next steps."

Regarding the role, Jericho told Variety, "After playing evil priests, insane asylum security chiefs, redneck social media whistle blowers and cult leaders, I jumped at the chance to play a nice guy for once in 'Country Hearts!' I was able to flex my acting chops and my character range in these movies and it was a blast to play Bones Jamieson...father, ranch owner and rock star...which basically mirrors me in real life!"

"Country Hearts," which was written by Jennifer Snow and directed by Marco Deufemia, has already been greenlit for a Christmas sequel. In addition to Jericho, the cast for the first installment includes Lanie McAuley, Katerina Maria, Brendan Morgan, Jeff Irving, Craig Strickland, David Pinard, Michelle Nolden, Genevieve Fisher, Roy Lewis, Lara Amersey, Greg Ellwand, Bebsabe Duque, Celine Bauwmans, and Neil Whitely.

Jericho has appeared in several films before including "Android Apocalypse," "MacGruber," "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!," and, most recently, "Terrifier 2" — the 2022 horror movie that caused audiences to have visceral reactions while watching.