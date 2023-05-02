Rocky Romero Wants Shinsuke Nakamura Back In NJPW, Calls Him 'Bigger Than Muta'

Rocky Romero would love to have Shinsuke Nakamura reign over NJPW as the "King of Strong Style" once again, even if it was just for a few matches.

Since his days in New Japan, Nakamura's star has only gotten brighter, possibly even surpassing the Great Muta as an attraction overseas. If given the opportunity to showcase him again, Romero told "Comedy Store Wrestling" that he'd want to put Nakamura in some cool matches and give back to their loyal fans.

"Nakamura is probably the most successful Japanese wrestler in North America, WWE specifically. Probably since Muta, even though Muta didn't wrestle for WWE. Muta was super successful in WCW and NWA. I would say Nakamura's probably the next [one or] probably even bigger in a way because the scale is bigger now. But they've barely scratched the surface of what they could do with him."

While Nakamura's future is uncertain after being drafted to "Raw," Romero suggested that he pairs with Paul Heyman after the Wiseman's eventual split from the Bloodline to be a total package.