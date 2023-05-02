Matt Cardona Says Will Ospreay Won't Happen Due To Lack Of Pay In Deleted Tweet

There's an old adage in wrestling known as card subject to change. Usually that involves wrestlers being pulled due to injury, but that is not the case today for Matt Cardona and UK promotion 1PW, where Cardona was scheduled to wrestle Will Ospreay.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Cardona revealed to fans that the match between Ospreay and himself was now off. The reason; money.

"Unless I get my payment that I was promised before this match was advertised today, this match isn't happening," Cardona tweeted. "Sorry fans."

As of this writing, 1PW hasn't responded to Cardona's claim, and their tweet promoting Cardona vs. Ospreay for June 10 is still up.