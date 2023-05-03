Former WWE Star Eve Torres Discusses Health Issues That Led To Breast Implant Removal

Former Divas Champion Eve Torres has revealed on Instagram that she has recently undergone surgery to have her breast implants removed after dealing with several unexplained health issues.

Psoriasis, a disruptive gut, brain fog, and anxiety were all symptoms that Torres has been dealing with, which led to her going through tests which began in 2020. While she noted "it was clear they were all symptoms indiciating auto-immune issues, and I worked through several protocols to identify and address the issues, I did not get to any concrete answers or solutions."

This led her to the thought of Breast Implant Illness, which was a possibility she admittedly wanted to reject. However, after speaking with her husband, Rener Gracie, she made the decision to have them removed. Torres mentioned she was grateful to her husband for making her feel loved during this process, while pointing out that she was sharing her story in a bid to help others.

Post surgery, Torres has revealed that she is uncomfortable, restless, and in some pain, but at the same time she is optimistic to start her healing journey and feels stronger than ever to take it on. Torres stressed she wants her mind to be sharp once again and to feel strong so she can enjoy her children, and ultimately wants to feel like herself once again.

For anyone seeking advice on this topic, Torres urged people to visit: healingbreastimplantillness.com. On behalf of Wrestling Inc. we would like to wish Torres and her family our best wishes.