AEW Dynamite Preview (5/3): Four Pillars Tag Team Match, Saraya In Action, More

Last Wednesday night, reigning AEW World Champion MJF helped Sammy Guevara win the Four Pillars tournament and earn a shot at the AEW title via disqualification after throwing a skateboard to Darby Allin. The referee ultimately deemed that Allin had used the skateboard as a weapon and called for the bell. In the aftermath, AEW CEO and General Manager Tony Khan announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Allin will be added to the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing if they can defeat MJF and Guevara in a tag team match on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Baltimore, Maryland.

Saraya is set to perform in the ring on "Dynamite" for the first time since defeating Skye Blue in February. The 30-year-old will go one-on-one with Willow Nightingale as The Outcasts continue their rivalry with the AEW women's locker room. An eight-man tag team bout is also penciled in for this evening, with Roderick Strong – making his AEW in-ring debut – teaming up with reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, and Bandido against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard.

A Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale is scheduled for tonight's broadcast. Six teams are currently listed for that over-the-top-rope elimination bout, but it has yet to be revealed if the winners will receive a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship, which is currently held by House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. Additionally, Ricky Starks will finally get to face Juice Robinson in singles action after their original match was called off following an attack from Robinson and Jay White. And lastly, the fans will hear from The Elite a week before Kenny Omega faces Jon Moxley in a Steel Cage match.