Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale Announced For 5/3 'AEW Dynamite'

With the introduction of trios championships to All Elite Wrestling last year, the trios division in the company has become a focal point of AEW television. Since winning the titles from The Elite at AEW Revolution, the House of Black has successfully defended the belts twice and is currently left without confirmed #1 contenders. This is why it comes as no surprise that AEW has announced the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale for this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" emanating from Baltimore, Maryland.

As of now, six teams of three are currently announced for the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale, and it remains to be seen whether or not more participants will enter. While some established trios acts are involved, there are also some first-time groupings set for the match. Most notably, the current ROH Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers will team alongside AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo for the very first time on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite." Furthermore, the members of QTV will make their first in-ring appearance as a trio when Powerhouse Hobbs, Aaron Solow, and QT Marshall take part in the bout.

While it isn't confirmed that the winner of the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale will get a shot at House of Black's AEW Trios Championships, it is rare for a match of this kind not to feature some kind of reward. The last time AEW hosted a trios battle royal was on the Holiday Bash episode of "AEW Dynamite" last December when the first ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal took place. The match saw Top Flight and AR Fox walk away victorious, winning a $300,000 cash prize in the process.