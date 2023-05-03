WWE Says COVID, Other Factors Slowed Down Involvement In India

As WWE prepares to head for Puerto Rico for Backlash this Saturday, it's clear that the company's interest in international expansion has only gotten stronger in 2023, and one country the company has always had an eye on is India. On Wednesday's Q1 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan revealed what has kept the company's operations out of India in recent years, but indicated those barriers will soon come down.

"The gating factor on India was COVID," Khan said. "As you know, very difficult to get in and out of India during that period of time, which paused our efforts there. Those have been unpaused."

Khan also referenced the upcoming merger between Sony India and the Mumbai-based Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and stated that WWE is currently focused on domestic media rights while waiting for that deal to be approved.

"We're in constant dialogue with Sony often, so we feel good about where that is," Khan said. "We feel good about where it can go to with them and beyond."