MJF Dismisses Twitter Takes Claiming Majority Of AEW All In Sales Were To Scalpers

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF has responded to claims that presale tickets for AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium were mainly snapped up by scalpers. It was reported yesterday that over 35,000 tickets had been sold during the initial presale window. MJF posted on social media, "The goal post will always be moved. This app makes up a whopping 7% of our audience (dripping with sarcasm). None of the takes on this app matter. Only facts matter. The fact is I'm the best professional wrestler in the world. The biggest min/min draw in the company/and me and Sammy are going to main event Double or Nothing."

AEW CEO Tony Khan took to social media and described yesterday as "one of the best days" in AEW history, claiming that 36,000 tickets had been sold for All In London at Wembley Stadium, generating a gate revenue of £3.8M ($4.7M). He also noted that the promotion was only getting started and that more great seats would become available. The second presale window is set to take place today through O2 Priority Access.

Last month, Khan announced that the company would head across the pond to present its debut show in the United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium on August 27. All In London at Wembley Stadium will be the first wrestling event to take place at the historic venue since WWE's SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view. It will also be the first wrestling show to take place at the new Wembley Stadium; the original stadium that was demolished between 2002 and 2003.