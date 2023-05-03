WWE Hires Retired NXT UK Star Eddie Dennis To Write And Produce For NXT

Recently, WWE posted a video on their LinkedIn page highlighting the new employees hired by the company in the first quarter of 2023, something they do throughout the year. Being that these are usually about corporate hires, they're not generally of interest to most wrestling fans, but this one was an exception. That's because it included Edward Mark Dennis, who appeared for the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand as Eddie Dennis before retiring from the ring, joining WWE's staff as "writer/producer" for the "WWE NXT" brand. Dennis announced his in-ring retirement at a Revolution Pro show on March 27, right at the end of the Q1 2023 window for the hirings WWE was spotlighting on LinkedIn.