Former WWE NXT UK Star Eddie Dennis Announces Retirement

At 37 years old, former "NXT UK" superstar Eddie Dennis is hanging up his wrestling boots. Per Metro News, anything not a win at RevPro's Revolution Rumble would mean Dennis called it a career. With his retirement now here, plenty of fans and fellow professional wrestlers have been expressing their love and support for him, with Dennis seemingly looking forward to whatever his next chapter is.

While the Welsh superstar never was crowned a champion in "NXT UK," he did win plenty of gold across several other promotions — including Attack! Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Chaos, and Progress Wrestling. His final match in WWE took place last July when he teamed up with Saxon Huxley. However, the pair lost to current "WWE NXT" member Andre Chase and former WWE Superstar Bodhi Hayward. A little over a month later, the company announced that "NXT UK" was over with "NXT Europe" being planned for sometime in 2023.

Dennis is most known for leaving his full-time teaching job in 2016 to pursue a professional wrestling career, but he set out on that path all the way back in 2008 while teaching mathematics in Cardiff, Wales, and later in Berkshire, England. Despite coming up short during a WWE tryout in 2017, he ultimately ended up on the card of "NXT UK" in July 2018, needing just under 3 ½ minutes to dispatch Sid Scala.

Before arriving in "NXT UK," Dennis had shared the ring with the likes of Wild Boar, Pete Dunne (now known as Butch in the Brawling Brutes), and Matt Riddle, all of whom have carved out their own paths in WWE.