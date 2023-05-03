Tony Khan Announces 43,000 Tickets Sold In Ongoing AEW All In Pre-Sale

The password-required pre-sale for tickets to AEW All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium started on Tuesday, and it quickly made headlines when in excess of 35,000 tickets were reportedly sold, with the number creeping up to 36,000 by the time AEW President Tony Khan confirmed it on Twitter. On Wednesday, with the pre-sale continuing, Khan tweeted another update: After 32 hours of pre-sales, the event has passed 43,000 tickets sold. for a gate so far of approximately £4.5 million ($5.7 million U.S.).

In other words, with the pre-sale still ongoing, All In has outdrawn every event in WCW history and the bulk of NJPW's Tokyo Dome shows, which max out at around 45,000 with the stage/ramp setup that fans have become accustomed to. The public on-sale day is Friday, May 5.