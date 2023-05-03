WWE Employees' Return To HQ Reportedly Pushed Back A Week

With the official end of the government's COVID-19 National Emergency protections, many people are returning to the office after years of working from home, but that process will take just a little bit longer in Stamford, CT.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that WWE's original plan to have employees back at WWE Headquarters by May 3 has hit a snag, and now the mandatory return to the office has been pushed back to Monday, May 9. The news comes as WWE is in the process of moving from their "Titan Towers" headquarters to their new HQ at 707 Washington Blvd, also in Stamford.