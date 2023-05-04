Late GCW Megafan Mike Bieszck To Be Inducted Into Deathmatch Hall Of Fame

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that the late "Piss Jug" Mike Bieszck will be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame on June 3. The GCW superfan, who regularly attended the promotion's shows carrying a clear gallon jug filled with yellow liquid, recently passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. Bieszck will be the first fan to ever be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set to take place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during GCW's Tournament of Survival 8 weekend.

Reacting to the announcement, GCW regular and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted on social media, "Only guy besides me who deserves to be in!" GCW ring announcer Emil Jay also wrote, "This is very cool," while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale added, "Rest in power and fame Mike."

Bieszck will join the former owner of Combat Zone Wrestling John Zandig, the late "Ultraviolent Terminator" Brain Damage, and former H2O Heavyweight Champion Lowlife Louie in the Deathmatch Hall of Fame Class of 2023. It's currently unknown if any further names will be inducted during this year's special event.

The Deathmatch Hall of Fame was first launched by GCW in 2019. The inaugural event saw the late Danny Havoc, Matt Tremont, Mad Man Pondo, and the late Nate Hatred be inducted. The ceremony returned in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted events in 2020, with longtime deathmatch builder and artist Gene, Nick Mondo, and the late Supreme all being honored. Dewey Donovan, the late JC Bailey, Toby Klein, and Wifebeater were inducted at last year's deathmatch celebration in Atlantic City, New Jersey.