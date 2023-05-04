Britt Baker 'Black Eye' Shirt Reportedly Leads AEW Shirt Sales Over The Weekend

AEW's top-selling t-shirt over the weekend, according to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, was Britt Baker's "black eye" shirt.

The t-shirt raised a brief blip of controversy on Twitter recently, when a fan responded to the AEW star's post about the shirt and accused the company of supporting domestic violence because of Baker's battered appearance on the merch.

Baker was baffled by the criticism and explained on Twitter that the shirt was clearly connected to her recent beatdown by The Outcasts on "Dynamite."

"If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?" Baker asked the fan.