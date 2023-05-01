Britt Baker Defends Her AEW Black Eye Shirt, Dismisses Domestic Violence Connection

Of all the things that were expected coming out of The Outcasts' brutal attack of Britt Baker two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," accusations of AEW condoning domestic violence weren't one of them. And yet, some fans have accused AEW of that, after a new shirt featuring Baker sporting a black eye were released last weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Baker revealed that she disagrees with that take.

"Supports domestic violence how?" Baker tweeted. "I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them. Does that mean all the (top-selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?"