Natalya Says Being Drafted To WWE Raw Doesn't Prevent Her From Showing Up On SmackDown

During this past weekend's episode of "The SmackDown LowDown," it was revealed that Natalya had been drafted to "WWE Raw" from "WWE SmackDown." Despite switching shows during the 2023 WWE Draft, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion has indicated that she could still return to the blue brand. "I got drafted from 'SmackDown' to 'Raw,' but it doesn't mean I can't show up on 'SmackDown,' Natalya said on the "The Archive of B-Sox" podcast. "And that's kind of the cool part about being in WWE. You're drafted to a certain brand but you can, if the storyline calls for it, you can show up on another show."

Natalya disclosed that she learned about the 2023 WWE Draft taking place when WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the announcement on the April 7 episode of "SmackDown." She explained that the locker room often receives information at the same time as the public do. However, the 40-year-old admitted that she likes it that way because the wrestlers get to be a part of the fans' excitement rather than hear about plans backstage and see them possibly get changed later down the line.

Natalya has been signed with WWE since January 2007. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been drafted multiple times during her tenure with the promotion. Before departing "SmackDown" this time round, Natalya had formed a partnership with Shotzi. The pair ended up participating in the women's WrestleMania Showcase tag team match on the second night of WrestleMania 39. Natalya's most recent "SmackDown" bout came on April 7, where she and Shotzi were defeated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Archive of B-Sox" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.