WWE Shareholders Drop Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

A group of WWE shareholders who sued company chairman Vince McMahon have dropped their lawsuit. Bloomberg reported Thursday the shareholders are no longer seeking to pursue charges against McMahon, 77, after he paid back the $17.4 million it cost the company to investigate claims of hush money payments made to cover up alleged sexual misconduct. The shareholders had sued McMahon over the costs.

An SEC filing in late March showed McMahon had reimbursed WWE for the money WWE spent on its internal investigations. The longtime WWE chairman returned to his role leading the company in early 2023 after briefly retiring in mid-2022 after the allegations became public.