Road Dogg Liked, But Never Understood, The Broken Matt Hardy Character

Instead of engaging with Hardy's "Woken" character, James delegated the writing to others who had a better grasp of it. And while his lack of understanding of the character never changed all that much, he's still willing to discuss whether or not it actually worked.

"I'm still up for the conversation whether that character was any good or not," James added.

He admits that he never saw the transformation Hardy made in Impact, which is likely why he never really got on board with the gimmick. That said, James appreciated what he saw in Hardy's feud with Wyatt.

"It was wacky to me," James continued. "I know just 'cause something's different doesn't make it good, but there is something to trying different things. Because man, there's so many good ideas that are left unsold because nobody ever tried 'em."

