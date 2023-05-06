Eric Bischoff Remembers Hulkamania Australia Tour: 'Hogan Was Frightened'

The Hulkamania: Let the Battle Begin tour in 2009 remains an oddity of late 2000s professional wrestling. Between a nearly 60-year-old Hulk Hogan wrestling more in one week than he had in three years, and his opponent during the tour being a freshly-retired Ric Flair, there are a lot of questions that fans have wanted to know about the tour.

On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff recalled what Hulk Hogan's mentality was in the lead-up to the tour.

"I think he was really nervous about that, beyond nervous, I think he was frightened. Because he didn't know how his back was going to hold up. He wasn't able to work out. He wasn't able to train. He could barely freaking walk at that point," Bischoff said. "He couldn't sit for more than 20 minutes at a time, he'd have to get up and try to move and then after 15-20 minutes of moving around, he had to sit down again because he couldn't keep moving. It was a really bad situation for him."

Bischoff went on to recall that there was a real fear in the tour that Hogan could blow out his back in the ring. He also said that the Hall of Famer was almost definitely (legally) medicated at the time.