Former WWE Writer Dave Schilling Describes Pitching Stories Under Vince McMahon

With Vince McMahon back in creative, and rumors of backstage chaos following, many wrestling fans might wonder why writing for WWE can be so hectic. Former WWE writer Dave Schilling pulled back the curtain on the process of writing for WWE, and more specifically, Vince McMahon.

"Every week we would all submit a version of the show and that would have promo language and stuff like that ... there are written things but a lot of stuff just gets kinda said," Schilling explained on "In The Weeds" by "Fightful." "I wanted Elias to hit Roman Reigns with a guitar in a segment and someone said, 'You can't have Elias hit the world champion with a guitar.'"

Schilling pitched for Elias and Mickie James to do a parody of "A Star Is Born," while he also pitched destroying the Best In The World Trophy, which was nixed by Shane McMahon. But, Schilling only has proof in his memories. "None of that stuff is written down but it's things that I said."

As far as what works and what doesn't, Schilling says it comes down to an audience of one. "It's all about what Vince likes," he said. "And a lot of these broad caricatures are things that Vince likes. I can't speak to what happened after I left but I'm sure he thought that Apollo Crews doing that accent was going to get over."

He said he focused on pitching ideas he believed in or felt would make good TV.

"The thing is there's a very structured system at WWE, probably still, where you're in the room, you're pitching ideas, the show gets put together and then it is presented to Vince McMahon or Triple H or whoever is in charge at the time," he said. "They're the ones who are the filter."