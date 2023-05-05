NJPW Resurgence 2023 Full Card Revealed

The full match card for the NJPW Strong Resurgence on May 21st has now been confirmed by the company, which will be headlined by the NJPW Strong Women's Championship finals which will crown the first-ever champion. That tournament will see Mercedes Mone against Stephanie Vaquer while Willow Nightingale will face Momo Kohgo earlier in the night with the winners advancing to the main event of this show.

There will also be implications for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event as Will Ospreay faces Hiroshi Tanahashi in the tournament to crown a number one contender for Kenny Omega's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at that event. The winner of this encounter will face Lance Archer at NJPW's Dominion, where one man will earn the right to face The Elite member at the co-promoted show.

This event will also feature several AEW stars as Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will team up with Shota Umino to face CHAOS in six-man tag team action. Meanwhile, Juice Robinson will be competing in a street fight against Fred Rosser. The Bullet Club Gold star had been suspended by the company after his actions at Capital Collision, but after Rosser demanded his return they are set to lock horns again.

Elsewhere Hikuleo will defend his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against KENTA and Bad Dude Tito and Zack Sabre Jr. will team up for the first time to face Virus and Barbaro Cavernario. The Kick-Off show will feature Christopher Daniels bringing his experience to the show as he faces Alex Coughlin in singles competition, and finally, The DKC competes against Bateman.