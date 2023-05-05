Xavier Woods Recalls The Night He Mentally Snapped Leading To The New Day's Formation

Xavier Woods is looking back on how he got here.

In a new tweet from the WWE star, Woods gave a shout out to his May 4, 2014 match at Extreme Rules, where he and R-Truth were squashed by Rusev in a quick, two-on-one handicap match.

"This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with [Kofi Kingston] and [Big E]," Woods tweeted. "We don't always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal."