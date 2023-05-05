Thunder Rosa Partially Credits Bad Bunny For WWE Going Back To Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to return to the ring this Saturday night at WWE's Backlash premium live event against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. The show will be taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which will be the Stamford-based promotion's first major event on the Caribbean island since New Year's Revolution in January 2005. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa believes that Bunny, who will also be hosting Backlash, has played some role in making the show happen. "Let's be honest, Bad Bunny was probably one of the people that said, 'Let's bring WWE back to Puerto Rico again,'" Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio" via SiriusXM.

Rosa thinks that it's going to be a huge moment when Bunny appears in front of the crowd at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot this weekend. The 36-year-old also believes that it's "magic" when the three-time Grammy Award winner hits the ring and admitted that Bunny can wrestle better than some of the people she knows after watching him perform on the first night of WrestleMania 37; Bunny successfully teamed up with Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at that event. Rosa expressed that it was going to be a memorable occasion for a lot of individuals and that fans in Puerto Rico are going to be happy no matter what.

Rosa disclosed that she's looking forward to seeing Zelina Vega challenge Rhea Ripley for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship at Backlash. She also wondered if Bunny would come out and rap during his entrance.

