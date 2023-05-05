Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Inducted Into Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame

WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's hall of fame.

The two New Day members have long been active in working with the foundation, which provides kids with "a fun, safe space" for after school activities at locations across the United States.

Kingston and Woods were inducted Thursday night at a ceremony that also saw Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, ESPN's Vera Jones, and four others get inducted.

"As leaders and role models, these honorees share a passion for helping the next generation of kids and teens achieve great futures," the organization said in a statement Friday morning. "They also serve as key examples of what's possible young people have access to high-quality youth development programs, like those found after-school and during the summer at a Boys & Girls Club."