Konnan Wonders Why 'CM Punk' Chants Don't Break Out On AEW Programming

During a bonus mailbag episode of "K100," a fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno for their thoughts on why CM Punk's name isn't chanted during "AEW Dynamite," while his name was constantly chanted by WWE fans after his 2014 exit.

Inferno spoke first and speculated that WWE fans were unhappy with the creative direction at the time and chanted "CM Punk" merely to troll the company. Konnan responded, "There could be something to do that. But I do think, like I stated previously, when he left WWE, he left very hot. And when he left AEW, he didn't leave as hot. I think that's why they were chanting his name [in WWE]."

Punk's WWE departure started out with him walking out of a "Raw" taping following the 2014 Royal Rumble event. WWE then removed him from promotional materials and refrained from referencing him until that June when he was officially terminated on his wedding day. During a podcast interview at the end of the year, Punk did not hold back on why he left and cited issues with WWE's medical staff, in addition to feeling creatively stifled.

"CM Punk" chants rang out at certain WWE events over the years, whether it was an event in Chicago or during a match that fans were bored with. That trend fizzled out by the time the former WWE Champion made his AEW debut in August 2021. The company saw an increase in viewership and pay-per-view buy rates while he was active, however he has not appeared since September 2022 following a reported backstage altercation with The Elite.

According to several reports, it appears that AEW is gearing up for Punk's return this summer, but it remains to be seen how he will be welcomed back by fans and talent alike.

