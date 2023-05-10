One Of Chris Jericho's Biggest Regrets Is Never Working With Bret Hart, Randy Savage

Chris Jericho has wrestled the best of the best in pro wrestling history, but the two that got away are Bret Hart and Randy Savage. While recapping an episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on "Talk Is Jericho" recently, Jericho stumbled across a singles bout between Hart and Savage, which got the AEW star feeling both nostalgic and regretful.

"Savage is on fire right here, man," Jericho said as he watched the match alongside Lance Storm and others. " What a f—ing talent. That's one of my biggest regrets — I never got to work with Bret or Savage, even though I was in WCW with both of them!" As Jericho alluded to, 1998 saw him share a roster with both Hart and Savage. While Hart engaged in rivalries against the likes of Ric Flair and "Diamond" Dallas Page, Savage was in a highly personal feud with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, which culminated with him winning the WCW World Championship. Jericho, meanwhile, was involved in mid-card feuds for the WCW TV Championship and WCW Cruiserweight Championship, two titles that "The Lionheart" held at various points that year.

When asked why Jericho never shared the ring with Hart or Savage, the AEW star was as blunt as ever. "I was never allowed to get booked with those guys," Jericho revealed. "It was so stupid." Years later, Jericho ran into the late Savage at a promotional event for a radio show. Jericho recounted the conversation. "He was like, 'Yeah, I wish I had a chance to work with you.' I'm like, 'Then why didn't you request it?'" When WCW was eventually purchased by WWE in 2001, neither Hart nor Savage made the jump back to their old stomping grounds. While Hart had officially retired from in-ring competition, Savage was reportedly not on the best of terms with WWE. Both legends were eventually enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.

