Seth Rollins On Omos Following WWE Backlash Victory: 'He Proved How Big He Was'

In the second match of WWE Backlash, Seth Rollins was able to defeat the seven-foot "Nigerian Giant" Omos in nearly 11 minutes following a curb stomp off the top rope. After the match, Rollins spoke to WWE correspondent Megan Morant about stepping into the ring with Omos for the first time.

"Let me tell you something about that giant, he proved how big he was out there tonight, because it took the biggest stomp of all time to put him to bed," Rollins said, after teasing that he would have to take up a residence on the island of Puerto Rico.

The victory marked a continuation of winning ways for Rollins as he has not suffered a televised loss since WWE Elimination Chamber in February. He went on to hand Logan Paul a loss at WrestleMania 39 during the first night of the Hollywood extravaganza. On the other hand, Omos has not been able to win a premium live event match since last year's Backlash event when he defeated Bobby Lashley. Most recently, Omos came up short to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in another first time clash.

What's next for either man remains to be seen, however Rollins appears to be a favorite to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions later this month. His participation in the upcoming tournament to crown the champion has yet to be confirmed, but that hasn't stopped fans from selecting him as the odds-on favorite to win. The tournament will kick off on the May 8 episode of "WWE Raw."