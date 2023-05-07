Dennis Knight Had To Drink An Entire Bottle Of Jack Daniels To Join The BSK

While The Kliq may be the most infamous backstage group in WWE history, The Bone Street Krew (or BSK for short) had its own notoriety when they were all active in WWE throughout the 1990s. First formed by Yokozuna and The Undertaker, the group went on to include multiple notable members of the WWF roster. One of the later additions to the BSK was Dennis Knight, better known by his ring names of Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn.

In a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Knight joined his fellow Godwinn, Mark Canterbury, and talked about his initiation into the infamous BSK. "I had come up a year after [Canterbury] had been there... He had been riding with [Undertaker], so I walked in and Yoko, Papa, Savio and all them took me in," Knight explained, "My initiation was I had to drink an entire bottle of Jack Daniels."

Knight recalled that, at the time, drinking an entire bottle of Jack Daniels was a relatively easy task for him. "Back in our WCW days, I was drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey 2-3 times a week!" Knight said before noting that the thought of drinking that much whiskey now is insane to him. However, for his fellow BSK members, Godfather and Undertaker, the love of Jack Daniels has not subsided. "At the Undertaker show, he brought Godfather up on stage cause we were in Vegas, and they had a bottle of Jack... those two drank an entire bottle in 30 minutes," Knight revealed, "They were sh**faced!"