Former NXT Star AQA Joins New "Hot Wheels" Reality Competition Series

Former WWE "NXT" and AEW star AQA announced on Twitter that she is going to be part of the new NBC reality competition series, "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge."

"Little known fact about me, I've always been a huge Hot Wheels fan, I started collecting when I was 10 and I still do! Super stoked to be apart of something as awesome as this! Wrestling fans I got something special for ya! @NBC @Peacock #NBCHotWheels," wrote AQA.

The reality TV series will be available to watch starting on May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and it will be available to stream on Peacock. The show, according to NBC.com, will be 10 episodes. The premise of the series is simple: each week two contestants will face off by transforming an "ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper." The winner of the episode gets $25,000 and will advance to the finale. The winner of the finale will receive $50,000 and their car will get its own "official Hot Wheels model." The series is going to be hosted by Rutledge Wood.

AQA was with WWE since her "NXT" debut in March 2021 but was later released that year in November. AQA had wrestled under the ring name Zayda Raimer. She made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the February 9, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," in a title match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill. In July 2022, she announced that she was going to step away from wrestling for the "immediate future."