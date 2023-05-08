Matt Cardona Not Seeking WWE Return Just To Be On The Roster: 'I Want To Matter'

Since his WWE release in April of 2020, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) has become a key player on the independent wrestling scene. In recent months, rumors of a possible return to WWE for Cardona have slowly intensified, and while Cardona often leans into the rumors on social media, he's made it clear he's not just looking to sign with WWE for a paycheck. Speaking on the "Heated Shenanigans Podcast," Cardona discussed what he would and wouldn't want if he were offered a spot on the WWE roster.

"I did the whole 'just the guy on the roster' thing," Cardona said. "I have no desire to do that again. If I'm gonna be there, I want to matter. And I think I proved over the past three years that I'm more than capable of holding my own." The former GCW World Champion stated that he'd prove that to the world given the right opportunity.