Disgraced Former Tennessee House Representative Is Independent Wrestling Promoter

Scotty Campbell, a former Tennessee General Assembly representative who resigned from office last month after being found guilty of sexual harassment by an ethics subcommittee, has been discovered to have ties to the professional wrestling world. A report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed former representative Scotty Campbell as the promoter of Besides the Ring, an independent promotion based in Mountain City, Tennessee. Besides the Ring reportedly has at least one event planned over the course of May, but looks to only be partially active as a promotion.

Last month, Nashville's NewsChannel5 publicly confronted Campbell about being found guilty of sexually harassing an intern while in office, and the former representative inadvertently revealed a second alleged victim to the press. Hours after the encounter, Campbell resigned from office — prior to that, no consequences had been enacted despite the subcommittee's findings. The April report from NewsChannel5 also states that thousands of dollars from Tennessee's taxpayers have been used to relocate one of Campbell's alleged victims to a hotel for the remainder of her internship.

The former vice chair of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus brought attention to himself in recent months by notoriously voting to expel three democrats from the legislature after they staged a protest regarding gun violence on the house floor – an incident that grabbed national headlines. Additionally, earlier this year while discussing a bill that proposed banning drag shows in public spaces, Campbell reportedly asked members of the House if the proposed legislation would also ban "bra-and-panties" wrestling matches from occurring at a county fair.