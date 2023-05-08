Dave Bautista's Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Leads Weekend Box Office With $114 Million

Outside of a WWE ring, Dave Bautista's wave of success isn't slowing down anytime soon. CNBC is reporting that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which co-stars Bautista as "Drax," brought in $114 million over its opening weekend.

Formerly a six-time World Champion in WWE as Batista, his breakout performance in Hollywood began with James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Since wrestling his final match for the company at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he's gone on to star in a variety of films, including My Spy, Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion, and Knock at the Cabin.