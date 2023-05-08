Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Runs The Risk Of Hurting Omos' Momentum With Backlash Loss

Even though Jimmy Korderas thought the match between Omos and Seth Rollins at Backlash was pretty good, he does believe that WWE is running the risk of damaging the "Nigerian Giant's" momentum in the long term.

"Sooner or later he has to get some credible wins or they're going to lose all momentum with him because they've got a future star potentially to make it in the future," Korderas said during his latest "Reffin Rant."

Omos' latest match was his longest singles encounter to date in WWE, but despite dominating it was Rollins who came out on top after a Stomp from top turnbuckle to keep the bigger man down.

