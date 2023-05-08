The Rock Shares Footage Of Himself At 11 Years Old Watching Father Rocky Johnson Wrestle

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was part of a wildly popular tag team alongside Tony Atlas throughout the early 1980s. Over the weekend, "The Rock" took to Instagram to share some rare footage of himself watching his father and Atlas at a WWE TV taping from 1983.

In the clip, the former eight-time WWE Champion is only 11 years old, and goes on to attribute his love for the gym to his father's tough love.

While his last match with the company at WrestleMania 32 lasted just six seconds, seeds for a feud between "The Rock" and his cousin Roman Reigns have been planted consistently in recent years.