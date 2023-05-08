AEW Star Darby Allin Says He Plans To Climb Mount Everest In 2024

Darby Allin might be concentrating on becoming the next AEW World Champion right now, but he has already got his eyes set on a huge challenge for 2024.

"The thing I'm going to be doing next year that no wrestler's done before is climb Mount Everest," he said to "TMZ." "You heard it here first."

Allin is known for his daredevil style inside the ring which often sees him take some huge bumps over the years, and that is something he has taken into his life outside the ring as well. Whether it is skateboarding, jumping over his house while driving a jeep, or now taking on the world's tallest peak.

"That's been my whole MO since AEW started," Allin said. "That's why it's so important for me to meet up with guys like [Travis] Pastrana, and make stuff happen. Do stuff that no wrestler's ever done before."