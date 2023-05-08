No Summons Yet In Discrimination Lawsuit Filed By Former WWE Writer Britney Abrahams

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and other people within WWE Creative are currently the target of a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit from former WWE writer Britney Abrahams, but the defendants have yet to be served any kind of paperwork on the matter.

PWInsider is reporting that, based on court records as of May 2, no defendants have been served summons in the lawsuit. In layman's terms, the McMahons nor anyone else named in the lawsuit are under any obligation to appear in court until the service of said summons. According to court records, the lawsuit must be amended with "the name and addresses of all defendants included" or else the defendants will be unable to be properly served, which requires the summons delivered to the defendant in person, or to any person within the defendant's residence that is over the age of 13.