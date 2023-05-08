WWE SmackDown Rating Down For Backlash Go-Home Show Opposite NBA Playoffs

Despite a Bad Bunny appearance in front of a hot Puerto Rican crowd and momentum from the previous week's ratings increase for the WWE Draft, Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" had difficulty preventing the NBA and NHL playoffs from siphoning its viewership. According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 2,059,000 viewers (down 17% from the week before, lowest since August 26), approximately 678,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 22% from the prior week, lowest since December 16).

The latter figure translates to a 0.52 rating in adults 18 to 49, making it easily the top show on broadcast television for the night in that demo. However, factoring in the day's cable originals, it fell behind ESPN's coverage of the two NBA games, both of which more than tripled it in the demo, as well as "NBA Courtside" and the post-game edition of "Sportscenter."