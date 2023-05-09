Nigel McGuinness Files Trademark On Ring Name With Help From Gimmick Attorney Michael Dockins

Nigel McGuinness recently said that he wasn't ruling out the possibility of a retirement match at this summer's AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. On the back of those comments, the UK-born former ROH World Champion has filed a trademark for his ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made with the help of the "Gimmick Attorney" Michael E. Dockins on May 4. The last time McGuinness laced up his wrestling boots was in December 2011.

According to the USPTO database, the trademark can be used for various wrestling-related activities, such as personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, and entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. As of this writing, the filing is listed as "live" after last being updated in the early hours of May 9.

After a successful career on the independent circuit working for major promotions such as Ring of Honor and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (Impact Wrestling), McGuinness stepped away from the ring due to medical complications. A few years later, the 47-year-old signed a contract with WWE to become a commentator. He would leave the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022. McGuiness recently appeared alongside Tony Khan on "AEW Dynamite" to announce that All Elite Wrestling would make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. McGuinness is set to appear at PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 weekend later this month.