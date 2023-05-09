WWE Talent Reportedly Hoping To Make Puerto Rico Permanent Home Of WWE Backlash

Fans in attendance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot for last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" and Saturday's Backlash event certainly made a strong case for WWE to bring more major shows to San Juan, Puerto Rico in the future. According to PWInsider Elite, WWE performers are hoping that the promotion will make San Juan "a permanent home" for Backlash because of the crowd reactions received this past weekend. Wrestlers in the locker room felt the atmosphere was on a similar level to WrestleMania, which in turn made the first premium live event after "The Show of Shows" more significant than it had been in several years.

Wrestlers and fans took to social media to praise the crowd in San Juan following "SmackDown" and Backlash, including Damage CTRL's Bayley, who also complimented the Paris, France crowd from a recent house show. She posted, "In just a one week span, #DamageCTRL performed in both Paris and Puerto Rico. Two of the absolute greatest crowds and shows I've ever been a part of and I am so proud of that. Thank you @ImKingKota and @Iyo_SkyWWE."

Backlash was co-headlined by Cody Rhodes battling Brock Lesnar and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny going up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It was revealed yesterday that the premium live event had broken several records, including becoming the highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash of all time. The first televised WWE events in San Juan since January 2005 – "SmackDown" and Backlash – drew a combined 34,800 fans.