Judge Orders Arbitration In Lawsuit Between WWE & Fan Suing Over Hearing Loss

Earlier this year, Marvin Jackson sued WWE, alleging that he suffered permanent hearing loss as a result of being seated too close to the loud pyrotechnic bangs during WrestleMania 38 last year in Arlington, Texas, with WWE quickly moving to get the case sent to arbitration based on the waives agreed to at the point of sale for tickets. Jackson, however, argued that he shouldn't be bound by that waiver because he never bought the tickets or even held the digital files containing them; his nephew did. On Tuesday, though, as first reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman ruled in WWE's favor, sending the case to a private arbitrator to rule on and away from the public court system.

"The only real question for the Court is whether [Jackson's nephew, Ashton] Mott's consent to the Arbitration Agreement can bind Jackson, even though Jackson had no notice of the Arbitration Agreement, but he used the ticket purchased by Mott to attend WrestleMania," Pittman wrote. "Based on long-standing and highly analogous law, the answer is a resounding 'Yes!'" Pittman cited various similar cases involving cruise ships over who exactly is bound by a ticket's arbitration agreement if one person bought and/or held tickets for others. In granting WWE's motion to compel arbitration, Pittman dismissed Jackson's lawsuit with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it.