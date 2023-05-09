Endeavor Releases First Quarter Results Following Massive Deal With WWE

Endeavor released its financial results on Tuesday, for the quarterly period that ended March 31. The quarter's revenue was $1.597 billion, with a net income of $36.3 million.

The company's revenue from owned sports properties for the quarter was $353.3 million and went up $56.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, while the revenue from events, experiences, and rights was 800.8 million, up $19.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

In the report, the company also spoke about the merger of UFC And WWE as a new publicly listed company as well as the sale of the IMG Academy. Endeavor is expecting its revenue for 2023 to be between $5.665 billion and $5.815.