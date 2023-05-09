Barry Darsow (Aka Blacktop Bully) Recalls Getting Fired After Match With Dustin Rhodes

The history of WCW is filled with insane moments, both in a good sense and a bad one. For example, the King of the Road match. The match featuring "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and Blacktop Bully fighting on the back of a flatbed truck as it drove down a highway was actually a huge success. But as the Bully (Barry Darsow) recounted on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," the aftermath of Uncensored 1995 saw the competitors and the agent for the match get terminated from the company.

"When I had that truck match with [Rhodes] in WCW, we had so much fun and we both got fired," Bully recalled. "It was incredible ... We ended up bleeding like crazy everywhere. The office told us to get blood, so we end up hitting the barbed wire ... The next day, I got a call from Eric Bischoff ... 'The good news: It's one of the better matches I've ever seen. The bad news: You're fired ... You weren't supposed to have any blood on TV.' This was an uncensored match. Mike Graham, who was our agent, said we had to be bleeding from head to toe, which we were, and we're gonna get fired over that? He says, 'Yeah, but please Barry don't give me a stink. I'll hire you back. I promise.'"

True to his word, Bischoff rehired Darsow about two years after the incident for a short run from 1997 to 1999.

