David Arquette's WCW World Heavyweight Championship Run Explained

Looking back at the dying days of WCW, there is one monumental event that often stands out to fans, and not in a good way: David Arquette's WCW World Heavyweight Championship victory. Arquette won the title during an episode of "WCW Thunder" in April of 2000, and less than one year later, the company would be sold to WWE. While it's impossible to put the blame for the company's downfall on this one event, it is certainly emblematic of the bigger problems within WCW at the time.

During the height of the "Monday Night Wars," WCW consistently topped WWE in ratings. Even before that changed and WWE overtook WCW in the ratings once again, reactionary booking decisions became the norm in an attempt to keep WCW on top. "WCW Thunder" was introduced, diluting the TV product.

Controversial decisions, such as bringing Bret Hart only to utilize him as a guest referee on his first pay-per-view, or stripping Sting of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, began to take a toll on the company's popularity.