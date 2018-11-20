David Arquette Issues Statement On Bloody Incident At Indie Event, More From The Incident

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette took to Twitter this week and issued a statement on the bloody incident he was involved in with GCW Champion Nick Gage at Joey Janela's LA Confidential event on Friday night from The Hi-Hat in Los Angeles, California.

Arquette, who is in the early stages of an in-ring comeback to the pro wrestling world, took full responsibility for putting himself in that situation and said the main reason he got injured was because of his lack of experience.

As noted, the match on Friday turned into a shoot at the end and Arquette was left a bloody mess after light tubes were used by both men. A camera crew was filming Arquette's documentary and noted that actor Luke Perry rushed in to take Arquette to the emergency room. David's sister Patricia Arquette also made headlines for addressing the incident on social media. Arquette was stitched up and was backstage for the WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event the next night.

Below is Arquette's full statement along with other Twitter comments he made, plus video of the incident and a photo of Gage & Arquette out to dinner, but there's no word on if the photo was taken before or after the match:

As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match. I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV. I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation. For the last six months, I have been training and competing in indie matches around the country, as wrestling is a passion of mine. I want to state again that this is not traditional sport, and I have the utmost respect for that sport. I also want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend, and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again. I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances - in the near future. However my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With Love,

David Arquette

The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience - don't try this at home pic.twitter.com/icQK2wnQNc — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 19, 2018

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018

David Arquette basically shoots on Nick Gage at the end of the match. Figure Gage flipped him and told him to stay down for the pin. Once Arquette's neck got sliced, he kind of started freaking out and almost walked out of the match #GCW #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/waao3yHNHe — Daniel DeMarco (@DanielRDeMarco) November 17, 2018

Thank you to all the fans for your love I'm a stitched up. Miss Elizabeth is crying pic.twitter.com/hOJbPgd1Fl — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

Turns out Death Matches aren't my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018