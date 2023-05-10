Homicide Says He'd Want To Wrestle Cody Rhodes If He Went To WWE

Over the course of his illustrious career, Homicide has faced some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Before they headlined WWE and AEW programming, the "Notorious 187" faced off with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, and countless others.

But one opponent that he hopes to stand across the ring from one day is Cody Rhodes. During an interview with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Homicide revealed that "The American Nightmare" is at the very top of his list of dream opponents, if he were to ever appear in a WWE ring.

But rather than some personal vendetta or delusions of grandeur, the reason for this match would be the multi-time champion's respect for the Rhodes family and a legendary territory.

"I love Dusty Rhodes and his family," he declared. "I'm a big mark for the West Texas guys [like] my idol Terry Funk [and] my teacher Manny Fernandez. I do believe in the West Texas guys [and] he's the son of West Texas [royalty. But] the Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical ... He is the future [of pro wrestling]. He's that guy."

Homicide, who entered the wrestling industry at the age of 15 in the mid-90s, knows that his career is winding down and entering its twilight stage. In the past, he's shared aspirations of becoming a trainer, possibly even in NXT, but the New York native isn't done yet. After recently celebrating over 25 years in the industry, he shared that he'd like to make it to 30 years before hanging up his boots. In the time he has left, he feels there's still a chance for him to mix it up with the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner.