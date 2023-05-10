AEW Dynamite Preview (5/10): Steel Cage Match Between Kenny Omega And Jon Moxley, More

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will collide in a steel cage match tonight on "AEW Dynamite" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The animosity between the two former AEW World Champions goes all the way back to their 2019 feud. Now, with The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club at war, the two rivals will put it all on the line again. Moxley recently declared that Omega will walk out of the arena following their cage match with "a broken heart and a broken f*****g face."

Two championship bouts are also penciled in for this evening's broadcast, including Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. Also, the AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line when reigning champions Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King of House of Black take on Bandido and the Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. Another high-stakes battle is scheduled between current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fénix, where if Castagnoli defeats Fénix, then he will challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Championship with a partner of his choice. However, if Fénix emerges victorious, then he will challenge for the ROH World Championship.

Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. is set to battle House of Black's Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match. The pair will clash in that gimmick match after Hart defeated Jay on "AEW Rampage" last month. Away from in-ring action, Christian Cage is set to address the fans, while reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will respond to a tag title challenge set by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for Double or Nothing.