AEW Officially Announces Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley Cage Match For May 10 Dynamite

For weeks, The Elite has been knee-deep in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club. And on the May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," things are certain to get ugly with the official announcement that Kenny Omega will battle Jon Moxley in a steel cage match. This comes after Omega's post-show promo following "Dynamite" this past Wednesday when he called the BCC cowards for brutally attacking and then fleeing from The Elite's newest ally, Konosuke Takeshita.

As Matt Jackson continues to recover from a recent arm injury, Omega can take solace in that there will be no running from Moxley come May 10.