Matt Jackson Provides Injury Update On Being The Elite, Feels Like He Could Wrestle

Matt Jackson, AEW executive vice president as well as former co-holder of the company's tag team and trios titles, has been on the shelf in recent weeks with a torn bicep. He is trying to compress his recovery time by avoiding surgery and going with treatments like platelet-rich plasma injections, a form of stem cell therapy. Last Wednesday on "Dynamite," he made his first television appearance since the injury, doing a physical angle where The Elite got some revenge on Blackpool Combat Club, albeit with a compression sleeve on his left arm. After shooting that angle, he recorded the newest episode of "Being The Elite," which dropped on YouTube on Monday and featured Matt giving the latest update on his injury.

"Usually, at the end of the loop, we all drive home together," he explained. "This week, I have to go head back to [Los Angeles] and get some more shockwave therapy on my arm. It's feeling pretty good, though, all things considered ... I felt like I could wrestle after last night." As described by the Mayo Clinic's website, extracorporeal shock wave therapy, or ESWT for short, "is a noninvasive treatment that involves delivery of shock waves to injured soft tissue to reduce pain and promote healing." It's primarily used to treat tendinopathy, or overuse injuries to tendons that cause small tears.

Matt Jackson last wrestled on the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" in a three-way match for the AEW World Trios Titles. His injury was explained the following week with a pre-show attack by an entity presumed to be Blackpool Combat Club that sent him and his brother to the hospital.