Matt Jackson Speaks On Bicep Injury, Will Only Be Out Weeks Not Months

Last week, one of the bigger non-WWE news stories in pro wrestling was that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks and The Elite in AEW — where he's also a company executive vice president – had suffered a torn bicep. On TV, the injury ended up being credited to the attack on the Bucks that led to them being carted off in ambulances to open the March 22 episode of "Dynamite." On Monday, with the release of the newest episode of "Being the Elite" on YouTube, Jackson gave an update on his injury in one of the week's non-comedy segments.

"It's a partially torn bicep," he explained. "After consulting with multiple doctors and wrestlers ... who have suffered the exact same injury, I've decided not to do the surgery. Instead, as I said, we are on our way to [Los Angeles] to start other forms of therapy. These other forms of therapy shall turn what would've been months out on the shelf to only just weeks. That is the hope. I feel pretty good. I don't know if I'm just a freak; [my wife] Dana says I am. [Dana, off-camera: 'You are.'] But I feel pretty good, and my arm feels pretty good. So the hope is let's get in there, let's do these other therapies, let's do the [platelet-rich plasma injections], and let's get me back in the ring ASAP. That is the hope."

Jackson last wrestled on the March 15 episode of "Dynamite," where, he, his brother Nick, and Kenny Omega came out on the losing side of a three-way match where the House of Black successfully defended their AEW World Trios Titles, which also included the trio of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia. The Elite had themselves lost the titles to the House of Black 10 days prior at the Revolution pay-per-view event in San Francisco, California.